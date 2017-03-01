Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) CEO Sells $335,800.00 in Stock
Brandywine Realty Trust CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $335,800.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|3 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|11
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 25
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Feb 20
|Local
|15
|Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home"
|Feb 18
|NorrisPA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC