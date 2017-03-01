Booze bill raises ethics question in ...

Booze bill raises ethics question in Kentucky's legislature

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 photo, Kentucky Republican state Rep. Wesley Morgan testifies in a Ethics House committee, in Frankfort, Ky. Morgan owns four liquor stores and has filed seven bills that would impact liquor store owners, raising questions about the ethics of part-time legislatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rental properties 2 hr charles holt 3
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... 3 hr BackStreets 14
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 25 Montgomery Loser 51
Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd Feb 23 wendellgutierrez 1
Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with... Feb 22 jmllr16 1
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it Feb 21 Yesitherealtor 1
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) Feb 20 Local 15
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC