Bizz Buzz: Re/Max Gold adds staff to Solano offices
Realtor Andre Smith joins the staff as a broker assistant, and Maria Artle rejoins the firm as a primary agent, both in Benicia. Alvarado, previously with Century 21 M&M, has been in the business for more than 17 years.
