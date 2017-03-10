Bizz Buzz: Re/Max Gold adds staff to ...

Bizz Buzz: Re/Max Gold adds staff to Solano offices

Realtor Andre Smith joins the staff as a broker assistant, and Maria Artle rejoins the firm as a primary agent, both in Benicia. Alvarado, previously with Century 21 M&M, has been in the business for more than 17 years.

