Basic question to ask real estate agents
Real estate agents like to talk about how many homes they sell each year. If you are hiring an agent I think it is more important to know if they will sell your home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Paul Real Estate Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mon
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|oat
|256
|Private Lenders can always help (May '16)
|Mon
|SBaer
|3
|Startup company offers interesting services for...
|Mon
|SBaer
|2
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Mon
|SBaer
|2
|Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology
|Mon
|SBaer
|2
|How to buy a house
|Mon
|SBaer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC