Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Given Buy Rating at RBC Capital Markets
's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock.
