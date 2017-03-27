Amending Prop 13 by raising property ...

Amending Prop 13 by raising property taxes could help solve housing affordability crisis, expert ...

10 hrs ago

Chris Hoene, executive director of the California Budget and Policy Center in Sacramento, says local governments need to boost property taxes so they'll have the flexibility to address housing costs in their areas. Shown here is construction on homes in the Cypress Village development near the Great Park in Irvine in November 2016.

