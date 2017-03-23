Amazon has a new weapon in its war on brick-and-mortar retail
The rise of e-commerce and titanic shifts in how shoppers spend their money has hit malls and stores hard. Visits to malls declined by 50% between 2010 and 2013, according to the real-estate research firm Cushman & Wakefield .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Launch Condo @ Lorong J Telok Kurau, Seren...
|13 hr
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Chicago had a record year of dog poop complaints
|Wed
|Trump is the man
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Wed
|ROUNDTREE
|128
|District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites
|Mar 21
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07)
|Mar 18
|brenttimmons
|573
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Mar 13
|oat
|256
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC