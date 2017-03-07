Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 1,500 Shares
Acadia Realty Trust Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $47,535.00.
