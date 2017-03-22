A home at 259 Rowayton Ave. that sold in February 2017 in Norwalk, Conn.
In a surprising turn, sales of single-family homes in Connecticut were down 4.2 percent in February compared to a year earlier, according to the Connecticut Association of Realtors , with just under 1,825 homes sold last month. That compared to a 5.4 percent increase in U.S. home sales as tracked by the National Association of Realtors .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago had a record year of dog poop complaints
|12 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Wed
|ROUNDTREE
|128
|District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites
|Tue
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07)
|Mar 18
|brenttimmons
|573
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Mar 13
|oat
|256
|Private Lenders can always help (May '16)
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC