A home at 259 Rowayton Ave. that sold in February 2017 in Norwalk, Conn.

In a surprising turn, sales of single-family homes in Connecticut were down 4.2 percent in February compared to a year earlier, according to the Connecticut Association of Realtors , with just under 1,825 homes sold last month. That compared to a 5.4 percent increase in U.S. home sales as tracked by the National Association of Realtors .

