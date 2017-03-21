7 Secrets to Working in a Luxury Real Estate Market

See what else is cookin' now at blog.rismedia.com : Trying to get in with the high-end clients in your market? It might not be as hard as you thinka As part of the latest RISMedia ACE Webinar Series, attendees learned some top tips for taking one's business to the next level in the webinar titled, "Listing Mastery: 7 Secrets to Working with High-Net Worth Clients," sponsored by The Entrust Group. Unsurprisingly, panelists said that to court high-end clientele, one must use tools already in their arsenal: expert knowledge of market numbers and a high-level confidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RISMedia.