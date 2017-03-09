$6B in proposed HUD cuts: Real estate...

$6B in proposed HUD cuts: Real estate industry reacts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Inman News

The Trump administration is considering slashing the budget of Department of Housing and Urban Development by $6 billion, The Washington Post reports, citing preliminary budget documents.The cuts would affect public housing support and could nearly eliminate community development grants. It remains to be seen whether the administration's final budget proposal will include the proposed cuts, the newspaper said.The National Low Income Housing Coalition called the suggested cuts "unconscionable and unacceptable."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to buy a house Mar 5 nycdonnie 1
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... Mar 5 Bldg admirer 18
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Mar 4 RichMont Sued 52
rental properties Mar 3 BeenThere 6
Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd Feb 23 wendellgutierrez 1
Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with... Feb 22 jmllr16 1
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it Feb 21 Yesitherealtor 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,489 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC