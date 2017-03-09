$6B in proposed HUD cuts: Real estate industry reacts
The Trump administration is considering slashing the budget of Department of Housing and Urban Development by $6 billion, The Washington Post reports, citing preliminary budget documents.The cuts would affect public housing support and could nearly eliminate community development grants. It remains to be seen whether the administration's final budget proposal will include the proposed cuts, the newspaper said.The National Low Income Housing Coalition called the suggested cuts "unconscionable and unacceptable."
