6 savvy ways real estate agents can save their clients money

Get strategic -- and creative -- in your financing and marketing options to secure the best deal for your buyers and sellers Whether your clients are first-time buyers or homeowners listing their property in a red-hot market, are you able to articulate how you can help them save money on their real estate transaction?When you ask agents how they keep more money in their clients' pocketbooks, some say they're good negotiators. Others provide coupons to save money on moving, home improvement or perhaps a list of where to get rebates on energy-saving appliances.What else can you do? Check out the list below and earn your clients' gratitude and future referrals for years to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.