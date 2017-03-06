182-year-old Brooklyn townhouse finds a buyer after stunning revamp
One of the city's oldest homes is officially off the market. The gorgeous townhouse at 44 Monroe Place in Brooklyn Heights, which had been listed for $9.3 million as recently as last fall, sold for a bit of a discount-public records, which just appeared today, show that it closed at $7.75 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to buy a house
|17 hr
|nycdonnie
|1
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|Sun
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Sat
|RichMont Sued
|52
|rental properties
|Mar 3
|BeenThere
|6
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC