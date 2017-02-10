What's in Store for the Luxury Real Estate Market in 2017?
This is particularly seen in the luxury real estate market, which ended 2016 on a slow note. A combination of oversupply and rising housing costs in cities like San Francisco and New York left buyers feeling choked out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RISMedia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|20 hr
|Truth B Told
|49
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|23 hr
|jimmy
|1
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Feb 6
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|Alexander Patrov
|127
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Hema Refai
|255
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11)
|Feb 1
|TREB
|4
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC