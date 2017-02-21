Weekly Real Estate Market Update, Feb. 24/17
Here is our update on the Edmonton real estate market. . For the past 7 days: New Listings: 424 # Sales: 235 Ratio: 55% # Price Changes: 248 # Expired/Off Market Listings: 140 Net loss/gain in listings this week: 49 Active single family home listings: 2,400 Active condo listings: 2,017 Homes 4-week running average: $420k Condos 4-week running average: $245k Some good news this week from the Conference Board of Canada - Alberta is expected to lead the country in GDP growth this year.
