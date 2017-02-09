Wanted: real estate agents for another bumper year in Hamilton
Simon Lugton was nervous about what the 2017 Hamilton real estate market would bring, but the market is heating up again and he's having to add agents. If you thought it was a good time to buy a house in Hamilton because the market was cooling off, you have missed your window of opportunity.
