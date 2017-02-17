Vancouver's real estate market will k...

Vancouver's real estate market will keep falling: BCREA

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Residential home sales in B.C. are forecast to slide 14.1 per cent in 2017 and the average home price should fall nearly five per cent, according to a report from the B.C. Real Estate Association . The association says "rising property tax burdens aimed at foreign buyers and at sales of homes valued over $2 million have impacted home transactions, especially in Metro Vancouver."

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home" 4 hr NorrisPA 1
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Wed Anita Bath 50
Realtor vs. Non Realtor Feb 15 HighlandsRanchBroker 1
News AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide Feb 10 jimmy 1
MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N... Feb 6 Mobile Homer 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Feb 5 Alexander Patrov 127
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Feb 3 Hema Refai 255
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,972,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC