UPDATE 2-Shareholders tell miner Freeport to get tough with Indonesia

Feb 27 Shareholders are pressuring miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc to stand up to the Indonesian government over changes the Southeast Asian country wants to make in the U.S. miner's contract, Freeport's chief executive officer said on Monday. Rio Tinto Plc, which is a partner in Freeport's massive Grasberg copper and gold mine in Indonesia, is also supportive of Freeport's tougher approach toward Jakarta, CEO Richard Adkerson said.

