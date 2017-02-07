UPDATE 1-Freeport to reduce Indonesian mining activities -smelter official

Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc has warned it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues. Freeport's Grasberg mine in Papua, Indonesia, is the world's second-largest copper mine, and recent disruptions there have helped support a jump in copper prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.