Trump's line of home furnishings has disappeared from Sears'...

Sears' and Kmart's websites no longer sell products from the Trump Home line, which is owned by the Trump Organization. As of Friday, a search for Trump Home items on both retailers' sites yielded no results, except items sold by third-party sellers.

