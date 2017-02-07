Traffic up, profits down for Darien railroad operator
The Bay Line Railroad subsidiary of Darien, Conn.-based Genesee & Wyoming, which operates short-line operations in Florida. On Feb. 7, 2017, Genesee & Wyoming bolstered its southeastern U.S. operations with the acquisition of the Heart of Georgia Railroad, which runs 10,000 carloads annually in Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Mon
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|Alexander Patrov
|127
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Hema Refai
|255
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|48
|Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11)
|Feb 1
|TREB
|4
|Toronto house prices not fuelled by foreign fun...
|Feb 1
|not 2 smart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC