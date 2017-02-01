Timothy Olyphant digs into Netflixa s zombie comedy a Santa Clarita Dieta

What: 10-episode comedy set in Southern California about happily married real estate agents who face a crisis when she gets hungry for human flesh, starring Timothy Olyphant, Drew Barrymore, Liv Hewson. Timothy Olyphant has spent a lot of time in Santa Clarita, so it seems like fate that he ended up on Netflix's outrageous new comedy “Santa Clarita Diet,” which is available Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.