The Pentagon is looking to rent space at Trump Tower - and it could cost millions
The United States military is looking to rent space at Trump Tower for use when President Donald Trump returns to his longtime home in New York City. A Pentagon spokesman said Wednesday that the Department of Defense was looking for the space "in order to meet official mission requirements."
