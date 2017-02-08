The Pentagon is looking to rent space...

The Pentagon is looking to rent space at Trump Tower - and it could cost millions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The United States military is looking to rent space at Trump Tower for use when President Donald Trump returns to his longtime home in New York City. A Pentagon spokesman said Wednesday that the Department of Defense was looking for the space "in order to meet official mission requirements."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N... Feb 6 Mobile Homer 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Feb 5 Alexander Patrov 127
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Feb 3 Hema Refai 255
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 1 Truth B Told 48
News Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11) Feb 1 TREB 4
News Toronto house prices not fuelled by foreign fun... Feb 1 not 2 smart 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,691,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC