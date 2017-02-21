The owner of Burger King is buying Po...

The owner of Burger King is buying Popeyes for $1.8 billion

The owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, Restaurant Brands International, is buying Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $79 per share, or $1.8 billion. "Popeyes is a powerful brand with a rich Louisiana heritage that resonates with guests around the world," Restaurant Brands International CEO Daniel Schwartz said in a statement.

