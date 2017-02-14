The best and worst places to be a rea...

The best and worst places to be a real estate agent

Read more: Inman Real Estate News

If you hang your shingle in Honolulu, you are working in the best place in the country -- and not just because of the weather.But if you practice your craft in Jackson, Mississippi, you're in the worst place to list and sell real estate.Which is to say that the time-worn homily "location, location, location" applies just as much to real estate practitioners as it does to homebuyers.And according to an in-depth analysis by the personal finance website Wallet Hub, Hawaii's capital is the best place to be a real estate agent, bar none, whereas Jackson is the worst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.

