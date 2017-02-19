State Street Corp Sells 69,990 Shares of Camden Property Trust
State Street Corp lowered its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,422,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 69,990 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|7 hr
|Lightenupfrancis
|14
|Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home"
|Sat
|NorrisPA
|1
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 15
|Anita Bath
|50
|Realtor vs. Non Realtor
|Feb 15
|HighlandsRanchBroker
|1
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|1
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Feb 6
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|Alexander Patrov
|127
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC