Should real estate agents discount their commission if a seller finds the buyer?
Agents who decline to discount their commission if a seller client finds an unrepresented buyer tell clients such transactions create extra work. Aaron Wittenstein sometimes cuts his commission by a quarter or more if a seller client brings an unrepresented buyer to the closing table."
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|6 hr
|Yesitherealtor
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Mon
|Local
|15
|Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home"
|Feb 18
|NorrisPA
|1
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 15
|Anita Bath
|50
|Realtor vs. Non Realtor
|Feb 15
|HighlandsRanchBroker
|1
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|1
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Feb 6
|Mobile Homer
|1
