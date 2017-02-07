SEC Drops Market Crisis Case When Fac...

SEC Drops Market Crisis Case When Faced With Retrial

The Commission dropped an action against two senior executives of Thornburg Mortgage, Inc. rather than retry the market crisis era case. In the initial trial a jury found in favor of the two executives on a number of counts but deadlocked on charges of fraud and lying to the auditors.

