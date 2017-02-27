S. Carolina man charged in 7 killings also charged with rape
A South Carolina real estate agent facing seven murder charges, some in deaths dating back more than a decade, has now been charged with rape. According to documents filed Tuesday in Spartanburg County court, Todd Kohlhepp was indicted last week by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|6
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 25
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Feb 20
|Local
|15
|Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home"
|Feb 18
|NorrisPA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC