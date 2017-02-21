Redfin CTO says machine learning need...

Redfin CTO says machine learning needs human help

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CIO

Machine learning can automate the handling of huge troves of data to help companies make and save money. However, they're not without pitfalls, as the real estate tech company Redfin learned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it 9 hr Yesitherealtor 1
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) Mon Local 15
Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home" Feb 18 NorrisPA 1
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 15 Anita Bath 50
Realtor vs. Non Realtor Feb 15 HighlandsRanchBroker 1
News AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide Feb 10 jimmy 1
MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N... Feb 6 Mobile Homer 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,599 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC