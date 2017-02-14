Realtors Say It's a Dog's World
No one asks for their employment verification or computes their debt-to-income ratio. Yet, when it comes to buying, selling, or renovating a home the family fur baby apparently plays an important role in the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mortgage News Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Realtor vs. Non Realtor
|11 min
|HighlandsRanchBroker
|1
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 10
|Truth B Told
|49
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|1
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Feb 6
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|Alexander Patrov
|127
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Hema Refai
|255
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC