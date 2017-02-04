Real estate market recap, January 30-February 3, 2017
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.19 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending Feb. 2, 2017. 16.2 percent of single family home and condo sales in 2016 were distressed sales, which is down from 18.8 percent of all sales in 2015 to the lowest level since 2007, a nine-year low.
