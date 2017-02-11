Real estate market recap, February 6-...

Real estate market recap, February 6-10, 2017

An average of 87 percent of measured markets saw increasing home prices, up from the averages in 2015 and 2014 . As of the end of 2016, there were 5.4 million U.S. properties seriously underwater - where the combined loan amount secured by the property was at least 25 percent higher than the property's estimated market value.

