Real estate market recap, February 6-10, 2017
An average of 87 percent of measured markets saw increasing home prices, up from the averages in 2015 and 2014 . As of the end of 2016, there were 5.4 million U.S. properties seriously underwater - where the combined loan amount secured by the property was at least 25 percent higher than the property's estimated market value.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Truth B Told
|49
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Fri
|jimmy
|1
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Feb 6
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|Alexander Patrov
|127
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Hema Refai
|255
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11)
|Feb 1
|TREB
|4
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC