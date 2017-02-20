Real estate market recap, February 20-24, 2017
Sales of new single-family houses in January 2017 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 555,000, 3.7 percent above the revised December rate of 535,000 and 5.5 percent above the January 2016 estimate of 526,000. The median sales price of new houses sold in January 2017 was $312,900.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|17 hr
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Feb 20
|Local
|15
|Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home"
|Feb 18
|NorrisPA
|1
|Realtor vs. Non Realtor
|Feb 15
|HighlandsRanchBroker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC