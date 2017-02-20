Real estate market recap, February 20-24, 2017

Sales of new single-family houses in January 2017 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 555,000, 3.7 percent above the revised December rate of 535,000 and 5.5 percent above the January 2016 estimate of 526,000. The median sales price of new houses sold in January 2017 was $312,900.

