Real estate market recap, Feb. 13-17
In the 53 metro areas surveyed, total sales were up 4.5 percent over January 2016, which was previously the January with the most sales. The median sales price of $208,500 was up 4.3 percent and marked the 10th consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home"
|20 hr
|NorrisPA
|1
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 15
|Anita Bath
|50
|Realtor vs. Non Realtor
|Feb 15
|HighlandsRanchBroker
|1
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|1
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Feb 6
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|Alexander Patrov
|127
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Hema Refai
|255
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC