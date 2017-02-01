Real estate agent who sent faeces has appeal dismissed
Auckland real estate agent Grant Tucker, who sent faeces to his former employer's lawyer, has been denied permission to continue working as an agent by the Auckland High Court. Tucker, 59, appealed the Real Estate Agents Authority Disciplinary Tribunal's decision to cancel his license after two charges of disgraceful conduct to the High Court.
