Real estate agent threatened with loaded spear gun at open for inspection

A bully with money woes threatened to kill a real estate agent with a loaded spear gun at an open for inspection after sending him menacing letters from a fictitious vigilante group. Last week Konstantin German, 63, was sentenced in the County Court to 21 months prison after pleading guilty to reckless conduct endangering serious injury and making a threat to kill in a sustained campaign of intimidation against Harcourts agent Alex Doucas.

