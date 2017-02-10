Real estate agent threatened with loa...

Real estate agent threatened with loaded spear gun at open for inspection

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Age

A bully with money woes threatened to kill a real estate agent with a loaded spear gun at an open for inspection after sending him menacing letters from a fictitious vigilante group. Last week Konstantin German, 63, was sentenced in the County Court to 21 months prison after pleading guilty to reckless conduct endangering serious injury and making a threat to kill in a sustained campaign of intimidation against Harcourts agent Alex Doucas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N... Feb 6 Mobile Homer 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Feb 5 Alexander Patrov 127
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Feb 3 Hema Refai 255
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 1 Truth B Told 48
News Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11) Feb 1 TREB 4
News Toronto house prices not fuelled by foreign fun... Feb 1 not 2 smart 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,911 • Total comments across all topics: 278,726,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC