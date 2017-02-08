Real estate agent fired over alleged short-term rental violation
Real estate agents often have the market knowledge and know-how to excel at renting out homes on a short-term basis, positioning them to take full advantage of sites such as Airbnb . But the case of one agent suggests that before real estate professionals decide to do this, they should first make sure they've consulted relevant regulations, which are in flux across the country.
