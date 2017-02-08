Real estate agent fired over alleged ...

Real estate agent fired over alleged short-term rental violation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inman News

Real estate agents often have the market knowledge and know-how to excel at renting out homes on a short-term basis, positioning them to take full advantage of sites such as Airbnb . But the case of one agent suggests that before real estate professionals decide to do this, they should first make sure they've consulted relevant regulations, which are in flux across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N... Feb 6 Mobile Homer 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Feb 5 Alexander Patrov 127
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Feb 3 Hema Refai 255
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 1 Truth B Told 48
News Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11) Feb 1 TREB 4
News Toronto house prices not fuelled by foreign fun... Feb 1 not 2 smart 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,765 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC