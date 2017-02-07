Real estate agent faces theft charges

Real estate agent faces theft charges

14 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Reena Corbin, 34, was arrested Friday on a charge of felony theft of property, $30,000 to $150,000, according to Texarkana, Texas, Police Department spokesman Shawn Vaughn. Corbin was released the same day on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, Vaughn said.

