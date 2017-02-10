Real estate agent cleared of methamphetamine charges alleges police leak
Paul and Tonya Spicer were cleared of any wrongdoing at a trial in the Auckland District Court. Photo / Peter de Graaf A Pahia real estate agent last week acquitted of charges relating to dealing the illicit drug methamphetamine says police are still "aggressively pursuing her" and trying to ruin her life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Truth B Told
|49
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Fri
|jimmy
|1
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Feb 6
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|Alexander Patrov
|127
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Hema Refai
|255
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11)
|Feb 1
|TREB
|4
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC