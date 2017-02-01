Real estate agent and husband not guilty
A real estate agent and her husband have been acquitted of charges relating to dealing the illicit drug methamphetamine, after a jury found them not guilty. This afternoon, after an almost week-long trial at the Auckland District Court, a jury ruled them not guilty after about four hours' deliberation.
