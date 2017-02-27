Protesters, security gather for opening of Trump Tower in downtown Vancouver
Dozens of police and security guards surrounded the Trump Tower in Vancouver on Tuesday as protesters arrived in advance of the building's grand opening. The $360-million hotel and condominium development, with a unique twisting design by late architect Arthur Erickson, had a soft launch last month.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,328
#1 11 hrs ago
Any bets those so-called "protestors" are just mad because they can't afford to stay in Trump's hotel.
Hint to them - More work, less "protesting" and maybe you'll graduate from Tom Bodett's place.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
194
Location hidden
#3 11 hrs ago
George Soros is fronting them, and he will not front a Motel Six for the punks. They are not house broke.
#4 10 hrs ago
Do you have any real evidence to support your delusions? You trumptards never have any real evidence beyond parroting what the draft dodger in chief makes up!
#5 10 hrs ago
ROTFLMAO
So you've just given up on the standard level of willful ignorance psychobabble and chosen to go the tin-foil hat route.
Smartest thing you done yet.
#6 9 hrs ago
You're just jealous because George Soros is smarter than you'll ever be and infinitely more successful! Envy is not a good characteristic for a civilized person but then most of you ignorant trumptards are barbarians at heart.
