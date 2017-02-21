Poland's real estate investment attracti...

Poland's real estate investment attra...

Poland's real estate investment attractiveness has increased by 5 percent in 2016, with the total investment volume reaching a 5.2 billion, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Relative to its size, Poland has been one of the most liquid European markets in the last decade," said James Chapman, partner CE, Capital Markets, Cushman & Wakefield.

