Pending Purchases of Existing Homes Unexpectedly Decline
Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly declined in January as higher mortgage rates, elevated prices and a limited number of listings pushed the index to a one-year low. The pending home sales gauge dropped 2.8% , the most since May, to a one-year low of 106.4, according to figures released Monday from the National Association of Realtors.
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 25
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Feb 20
|Local
|15
|Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home"
|Feb 18
|NorrisPA
|1
|Realtor vs. Non Realtor
|Feb 15
|HighlandsRanchBroker
|1
