Orlando home sales drop 26 percent in month

Home sales usually chill in January compared with December, but sales in the core Orlando market last month cooled more than usual for that time of year. Sales dropped more than 26 percent in January from December - the largest dropoff experienced in Orange and Seminole counties since the deep freeze of the recession in January 2009, according to a report from Orlando Regional Realtor Association.

