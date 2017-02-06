Opportunity spurs national real estate agency to expand
Bayleys Real Estate has expanded its sales team in regional Southland from just one sales person 12 months ago to five sales people today. Expansion has included opening a new office in Hokonui Drive, Gore, to compliment the existing Invercargill office in Spey Street.
