Opportunity spurs national real estat...

Opportunity spurs national real estate agency to expand

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Bayleys Real Estate has expanded its sales team in regional Southland from just one sales person 12 months ago to five sales people today. Expansion has included opening a new office in Hokonui Drive, Gore, to compliment the existing Invercargill office in Spey Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N... 22 hr Mobile Homer 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Sun Alexander Patrov 127
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Feb 3 Hema Refai 255
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 1 Truth B Told 48
News Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11) Feb 1 TREB 4
News Toronto house prices not fuelled by foreign fun... Feb 1 not 2 smart 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,521 • Total comments across all topics: 278,635,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC