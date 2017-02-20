Ohio real estate agent accused of having sex in homes for sale
An Ohio real estate agent was fined $1,000 and faces a 10-day license suspension for having sex with a client, who is also a real estate agent, in a listing. The alleged affair took place in 2014, and the husband of the client is the one who filed a complaint.
