Ohio real estate agent accused of having sex in homes for sale

20 hrs ago Read more: Inman Real Estate News

An Ohio real estate agent was fined $1,000 and faces a 10-day license suspension for having sex with a client, who is also a real estate agent, in a listing. The alleged affair took place in 2014, and the husband of the client is the one who filed a complaint.

