Northern Michigan community sets rules on vacation rentals
A northern Michigan community that's a popular vacation spot has passed an ordinance that doesn't restrict vacation rentals as much as initially proposed. Suttons Bay Township Supervisor Rich Bahle tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle revisions included increasing the number of short-term rental permits granted annually to 150 and striking a regulation that would have restricted occupancy in each rental.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|13 hr
|Truth B Told
|49
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|17 hr
|jimmy
|1
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Feb 6
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|Alexander Patrov
|127
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Hema Refai
|255
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11)
|Feb 1
|TREB
|4
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC