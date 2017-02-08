Murdered Arkansas realtor's son estab...

Murdered Arkansas realtor's son establishes foundation for realtor safety

11 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

More than two years after the kidnapping and murder of local realtor Beverly Carter , an effort has been created in her name to help protect other real estate agents and keep them safe on the job. 50-year-old Carter was abducted and killed September 2014 by a man she thought was a potential client who wanted to look at a property for sale.

Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

