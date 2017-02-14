Millennials Go House Hunting, and Here's What They Crave
Millennials -- the older ones at least. That's right, contrary to popular perception, not all of the 18- to 35-year-old generation is so wracked with college debt that they're living in their parents' basements while working for peanuts as baristas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 10
|Truth B Told
|49
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|1
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Feb 6
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|Alexander Patrov
|127
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Hema Refai
|255
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11)
|Feb 1
|TREB
|4
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC